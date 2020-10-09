ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.93

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.93 and traded as high as $40.22. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 189,817 shares traded.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB raised ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.93.

In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.70 per share, with a total value of C$319,580.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,133,346 shares in the company, valued at C$1,037,478,156.19.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

