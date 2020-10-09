Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.96

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.96 and traded as high as $16.72. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 592,690 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVG. Cormark boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$12.75 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 47.11.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$230.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$205.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David William Prins sold 57,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$966,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,352 shares in the company, valued at C$457,434.85.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

