Shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.05 and traded as low as $27.10. Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 284,749 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $16.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.05.

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (69.10) (($0.90)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Staffline Group plc will post 11825.0004486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

