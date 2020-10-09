Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.52

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.52 and traded as low as $75.40. Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 168,290 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GKP shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.52.

In other news, insider Garrett Soden acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($84,150.01).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

