Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.48

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.48 and traded as low as $52.40. Speedy Hire shares last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 581,776 shares changing hands.

SDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Speedy Hire from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

The company has a market cap of $260.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.48.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.