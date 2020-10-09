Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.30

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.30 and traded as high as $68.74. Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) shares last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 832,396 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.72.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.77) by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.8147786 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

