West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.04

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.04 and traded as high as $17.54. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 26,907 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTBA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $286.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in West Bancorporation by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in West Bancorporation by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 144,117.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

