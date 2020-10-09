Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.23. Glencore shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 28,212 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Glencore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

