SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.19

SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.19 and traded as low as $25.66. SIG plc (SHI.L) shares last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 1,943,170 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.29 ($0.84).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.19. The stock has a market cap of $309.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, insider Andrew Allner bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,544.10).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

