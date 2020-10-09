United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $83.83

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.83 and traded as high as $96.47. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $94.59, with a volume of 2,825 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The company has a market cap of $532.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

In related news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $46,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $501,216.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,687.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,063 shares of company stock valued at $563,686. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

