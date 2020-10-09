Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.14. Black Iron shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 621,319 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $31.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Black Iron (TSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Iron Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

