SDL (LON:SDL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $533.19

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $533.19 and traded as high as $692.00. SDL shares last traded at $680.76, with a volume of 260,229 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised SDL to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get SDL alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $593.51 million and a PE ratio of 28.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 695.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 533.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.