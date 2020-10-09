Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.78

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $33.79. Quebecor shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 519,173 shares traded.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

