China Minerals Mining Co. (CMV.V) (CVE:CMV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Shares of China Minerals Mining Co. (CMV.V) (CVE:CMV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. China Minerals Mining Co. (CMV.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 17,180 shares.

China Minerals Mining Co. (CMV.V) Company Profile (CVE:CMV)

China Minerals Mining Corporation, through its subsidiary, Cassiar Gold Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Cassiar gold project, which comprises the Table Mountain and Taurus properties, including 217 mineral claims and 2 placer claims covering an area of approximately 58,900 hectares that is located in northern British Columbia.

Latest News

Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.93
Pretium Resources Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.96
Atac Resources Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23
Staffline Group plc Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.05
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.52
