Generac Holdings Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn expects that the technology company will earn $7.00 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

Generac stock opened at $204.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $213.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average of $134.57.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 52.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after buying an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Generac by 261.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,056,000 after buying an additional 574,847 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,093,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 165.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after buying an additional 332,152 shares during the last quarter.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.