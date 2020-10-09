E.On (FRA:EOAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.62

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.62 and traded as high as $9.81. E.On shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 4,696,179 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.98 ($12.91).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.62.

About E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

