California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.98

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $15.76. California First National Bancorp shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers money market checking, interest checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; check order and bill payment services; and ATM cards.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for California First National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.