Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $284.28

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $284.28 and traded as high as $316.80. Meggitt shares last traded at $311.73, with a volume of 3,940,066 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 356 ($4.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 314 ($4.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.99) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 351 ($4.59).

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 275.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.55.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

