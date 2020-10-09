TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.37. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 443,624 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOG shares. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TORC Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The firm has a market cap of $320.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$47.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.0847059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

