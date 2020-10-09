RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.02

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $9.09. RADCOM shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 25,280 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 375,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 326,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,456,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)
RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.
Featured Story: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.