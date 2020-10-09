RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.02

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $9.09. RADCOM shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 25,280 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 375,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 326,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,456,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

