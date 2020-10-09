Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.05. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 190,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.94.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.93
ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.93
Pretium Resources Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.96
Pretium Resources Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.96
Atac Resources Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23
Atac Resources Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23
Staffline Group plc Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.05
Staffline Group plc Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.05
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.52
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.52


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report