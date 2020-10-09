Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.05. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 190,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.94.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

