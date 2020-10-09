Petrodorado Energy (CVE:PDQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Petrodorado Energy Ltd. (CVE:PDQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.11. Petrodorado Energy shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 32,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11.

Petrodorado Energy Company Profile (CVE:PDQ)

Petrodorado Energy Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

