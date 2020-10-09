Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.65. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 76,076 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.80.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

