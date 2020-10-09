NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.10

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.10 and traded as high as $19.22. NEWTEK Business Services shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 73,406 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $392.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 99.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 269.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 52.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 107.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the period. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.93
ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.93
Pretium Resources Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.96
Pretium Resources Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.96
Atac Resources Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23
Atac Resources Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23
Staffline Group plc Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.05
Staffline Group plc Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.05
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.52
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.52


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report