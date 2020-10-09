NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.10

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.10 and traded as high as $19.22. NEWTEK Business Services shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 73,406 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $392.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 99.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 269.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 52.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 107.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the period. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

