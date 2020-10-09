Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.86

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $9.00. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 49,327 shares.

Several research firms have commented on SCM. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, National Securities raised Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $175.18 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,183.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $844,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $710,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

