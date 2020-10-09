Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.86

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $9.00. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 49,327 shares.

Several research firms have commented on SCM. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, National Securities raised Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $175.18 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,183.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $844,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $710,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.93
ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.93
Pretium Resources Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.96
Pretium Resources Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.96
Atac Resources Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23
Atac Resources Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23
Staffline Group plc Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.05
Staffline Group plc Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.05
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.52
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.52


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report