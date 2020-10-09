FY2022 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Invesco in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,860,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,620,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,292,000 after buying an additional 187,218 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 34.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 1,654,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 269.6% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,747,000 after buying an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

