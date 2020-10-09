EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.13. EVI Industries shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 4,765 shares traded.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 197.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

