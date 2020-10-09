K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €7.00 by UBS Group

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €7.00 ($8.24) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

SDF stock opened at €7.13 ($8.38) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -33.93. K&S has a 1-year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of €13.60 ($16.00).

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

