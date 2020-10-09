U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce sales of $403.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.00 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $408.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

USCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.61. U.S. Concrete has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 48.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 56.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.