PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.11

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.11 and traded as high as $129.44. PS Business Parks shares last traded at $128.69, with a volume of 87,412 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.35.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.95%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 41.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after purchasing an additional 178,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 122.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 75,911 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 170.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 115,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.