Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.56 Million

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to announce $408.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $415.53 million and the lowest is $385.04 million. Realty Income posted sales of $374.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Citigroup raised their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Realty Income stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,604,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

K&S PT Set at €7.00 by UBS Group
K&S PT Set at €7.00 by UBS Group
U.S. Concrete, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.56 Million
U.S. Concrete, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.56 Million
PS Business Parks Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.11
PS Business Parks Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.11
Realty Income Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.56 Million
Realty Income Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.56 Million
Avnet, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion
Avnet, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion
WEC Energy Group Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion
WEC Energy Group Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report