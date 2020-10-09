Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.56 Million

Analysts expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to announce $408.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $415.53 million and the lowest is $385.04 million. Realty Income posted sales of $374.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Citigroup raised their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Realty Income stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,604,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

