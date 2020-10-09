Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) to report $4.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.03 billion and the lowest is $4.01 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $16.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avnet.
Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 60.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,588,000 after buying an additional 214,946 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Avnet by 24.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 667,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Avnet by 70.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 29,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
AVT stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.