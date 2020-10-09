Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) to report $4.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.03 billion and the lowest is $4.01 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $16.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 60.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,588,000 after buying an additional 214,946 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Avnet by 24.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 667,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Avnet by 70.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 29,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

