WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) will post sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 974,466 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,258,000 after acquiring an additional 514,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,357,000 after acquiring an additional 313,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $20,735,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

