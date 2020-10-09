$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

WLTW stock opened at $211.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.36. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 56,812 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,955,000 after purchasing an additional 504,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,122 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,238,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.