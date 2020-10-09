Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.70

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $5.22. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 7,386 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 1,338.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.