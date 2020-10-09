Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. Nucor posted sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $19.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $19.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.07 billion to $20.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Nucor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 147,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.