First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,812,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,228 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $79.05 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

