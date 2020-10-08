Fulton Bank N. A. Has $795,000 Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

