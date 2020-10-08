Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,874.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 187,134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $631,951,000 after purchasing an additional 916,469 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 473,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,697,455. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

