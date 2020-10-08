Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $28,368,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,435,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,495,000 after buying an additional 714,195 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after buying an additional 507,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.61.

HON stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average of $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.