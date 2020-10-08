First Hawaiian Bank Sells 101 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $164.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

