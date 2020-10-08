Fulton Bank N. A. Purchases 1,698 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.7% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 39,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 681.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

