First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.18 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,846,000 after purchasing an additional 544,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,992,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 114,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -73.15, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.