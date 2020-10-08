Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 1,148,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,551,234 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 25.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,979,000 after buying an additional 1,225,764 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $32,922,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $10,773,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In related news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $1,336,677.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,430.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 271,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $3,513,170.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,183.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,119,828 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,345 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

