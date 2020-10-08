Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 583.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 484.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

NYSE:SQ opened at $180.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 290.61 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $182.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $4,990,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,107,654.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

