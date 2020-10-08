Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 141.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 102.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 11.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 378,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,575,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.