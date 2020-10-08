Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $367,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,119,000 after purchasing an additional 142,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after purchasing an additional 292,961 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,031,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,223,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,800,000 after purchasing an additional 69,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

