First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Msci by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Msci by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $342.81 on Thursday. Msci Inc has a one year low of $213.01 and a one year high of $398.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.80.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,996,165 in the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

