Fulton Bank N. A. Acquires Shares of 4,349 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at about $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Square by 44.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,028 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at about $108,668,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 31.0% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.93.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $180.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.81. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.61 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $182.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

