Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 128.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLIR opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.44. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLIR shares. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

